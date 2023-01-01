Clay County Sheriff deputies respond to shots fired at Winnwood Skate Center on New Year's Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff deputies responded to a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies stopped a woman for speeding, who claimed she was attempting to pick up her child from the skate center, and that shots had been fired.

Neither the Clay County Sheriff's Office, nor the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department had received reports of a shooting at the location, according to a release from the Clay County Sheriff.

Deputies followed the woman to the skate center, are received a report of shots fired at the scene while on the way. Deputies witnessed a "large disturbance" with young people "spilling out" of the Winnwood Skate Center. KCPD and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with clearing the area.

Authorities began to aide with crowd control, and did not find anyone who had been injured. Two teens were seen fighting in the nearby Target parking lot, and a 14-year-old reached for his waistband during the altercation.

Deputies tased the 14-year-old, who had a loaded handgun in the waistband. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says deputies later learned that the teenager had used the handgun to steal shoes from another individual earlier on New Year's Eve. The teenager was not taken into custody and was released by deputies to a parent.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

