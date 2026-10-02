Clay County Sheriff's Department Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Sean Tate was last seen about 3 p.m. Thursday on Northeast 106th Street near Lancaster Road.

The sheriff's department said Sean is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue shirt and a black backpack.

Sean also was riding a blue mountain bike.

The sheriff's department said in a news release Sean may have been seen about 5 p.m. near William Jewell College. but that has not been confirmed. He does not have a phone with him.

Anyone with information about Sean Tate should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.