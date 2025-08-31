Clay County Sheriff's deputies shot knife-wielding man Saturday when he refused to drop weapon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff's deputies shot machete-wielding man Saturday afternoon when he refused repeated commands to drop the weapon.

The man suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds and could be released to law enforcement officers late Saturday.

The incident began about 2:20 p.m. when Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were sent to check on an adult male causing a disturbance with a large knife in a shopping center at Northeast Englewood Road and North Oak Trafficway, according to a KCMO Police Department news release.

The man left the shopping center before police officers got there.

Less than 10 minutes later, a Clay County Sheriff's Department deputy was on patrol near Northeast 50th Street and North Oak Trafficway when he saw the man wanted for questioning in the shopping center disturbance.

The man pulled a large knife from his waistband and ran north on North Oak Trafficway, according to the news release.

He ran into a wooded area while being chased by several Clay County deputies.

He stopped and was ordered to drop the knife, but charged at deputies.

The man was told several more times to drop the weapon and he refused.

Two deputies shot the man when he refused to drop the weapon and ran at the deputies a second time, according to the news release.

A large knife was found at the shooting scene.

