Clay County Sheriff's Office arrests seven in child enticement sting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven men were arrested in a Clay County sting operation after attempting to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

Undercover detectives posed as 15-year-old girls online and talked with men who asked to meet them for sex. When the men arrived at the designated locations, officers arrested them.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office conducts sting operations multiple times a year, and try to plan them around major events that draw large crowds. The sheriff's office conducted a similar sting during the NFL Draft when it was held in Kansas City in 2023 — three individuals were arrested during that operation.

This year's sting was conducted in June and July during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We know human trafficking increases around large events like the World Cup, so we wanted to help disrupt that,” Sgt. Jeremy Fahrmeier, supervisor of the Special Victims Unit, said in a press release on social media Wednesday. “But we also know this danger exists right here at home, with the majority of those arrested residing in the metro area.”

Those arrested include:



Donald D. Robinson, 60, Glenmora, Louisiana, is charged with felony attempted enticement of a child and misdemeanor furnishing pornographic images to a minor.

Charles A. Farmer, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, is charged with felony attempted enticement of a minor.

Reginald J. Pittmon, Jr., 23, Shawnee, Kansas, is charged with felony attempted enticement of a minor; additional charges may be coming for Pittmon as he is a registered Kansas sex offender and is also on probation in Jackson County for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Marvin R. Carillo-Muñoz, 45, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with felony attempted enticement of a minor.

William C. Grandi, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with felony attempted enticement of a minor.

Phillip E. Rivera II, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with felony attempted enticement of a minor.

Steven S. Taylor, 48, Raytown, Missouri, is charged with felony attempted enticement of a minor and felony second-degree drug trafficking.

The Special Victims Unit in Clay County launched March 1.

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