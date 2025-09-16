Clinton, Missouri, man, 23, killed in Monday afternoon crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Clinton, Missouri, man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon south of the Kansas City area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 1:45 p.m. Monday, the man was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram on Missouri Highway C near Missouri Highway E in Benton County when he crossed over the center line multiple times.

The driver overcorrected and traveled off the roadway, overturning several times.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

