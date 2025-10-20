Clinton, Missouri, officer sent airborne after suspect flees from traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clinton, Missouri, police officer escaped serious injury Sunday after a suspect fled in a vehicle, sending the officer airborne into a patrol car.

According to a post on social media, officers were called sometime Sunday morning, Oct. 19, to a convenience store on reports of a woman asking for help.

When officers spoke with the woman, she said she had been assaulted and wasn’t being allowed to leave.

As they assessed the situation, officers spoke with another person inside a red passenger vehicle who refused to respond to police commands.

The person swung the car into reverse, striking a police officer. The officer then caromed off the hood of a patrol car.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after crashing the car into Truman Lake.

