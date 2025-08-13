Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Clinton police investigating early Wednesday homicide in 400 block of South Main Street

Police Lights
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File/KSHB
police lights
Police Lights
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clinton police are investigating the death of a man in the 400 block of South Main Street. 

Police were called to the scene early Wednesday morning.

A suspect is in custody. 

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us