Clinton police investigating early Wednesday homicide in 400 block of South Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clinton police are investigating the death of a man in the 400 block of South Main Street.

Police were called to the scene early Wednesday morning.

A suspect is in custody.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.