Club shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured in Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting at a club in Wichita.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Enigma Club & Lounge, according to NBC affiliate KSNW.

Police said a disturbance led to a man being kicked out of the club.

That man returned later and fired multiple shots into the club.

"We're still gathering video, processing the scene out here and interviewing multiple witnesses that were in and around the club when this happened," Capt. Wendell Nicholson with the Wichita police said.

A 30-year-old man was killed and seven other people were sent to the hospital. Two of those people have life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

