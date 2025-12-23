Concrete truck driver killed in wreck on entrance ramp from Missouri 150 Highway to US 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A concrete truck driver was killed in a wreck Tuesday morning on the entrance ramp from eastbound Missouri 150 Highway to southbound U.S. 71 Highway.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the scene around 9 a.m.

Investigators determined a white Mack concrete truck was speeding when it entered the on-ramp.

As a result, the truck was unable to “maintain the curvature” of the ramp, and the height and weight of the truck caused it to roll over, police said.

The truck slid into the retaining wall along the east side of the ramp before it came to rest.

Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the Mack, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident marks the 67th traffic fatality in KCMO in 2025. At this time last year, there had been 92 traffic fatalities.

