Construction crew hits natural gas line, forces evacuation of KCMO school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Administrators evacuated Academie Lafayette school after a construction crew struck a natural gas line about 10 a.m. Wednesday near East 69th and Oak streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

A gas dig team from Spire repaired the damaged line.

The school evacuation came after a strong odor of natural gas filled the building, according to a school spokesperson.

Students, teachers and staff went outside to the school's soccer field.

Firefighters used gas meters to check the school for elevated gas levels, but no elevated readings were found, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Students, teachers and staff were cleared to go back in the building.

A south wind blew the gas smell to the north and caused numerous calls to the fire department about the smell of natural gas.

