Convicted felon sentenced to 115 months in federal prison for illegally having a handgun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted felon will spend over nine years in federal prison for illegally having a handgun he took into a store and placed on a shelf when he saw police officers in the store.

A federal judge in Kansas City, Missouri, sentenced Shannon Price, 30, on Wednesday.

Federal law makes it illegal for anyone convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Price was being watched by law officers investigating a stolen vehicle ring on July 28, 2023, the news release states.

The officers spotted Price in a stolen car, which he drove to a convenience store.

He went into the store with a loaded handgun, according to the news release.

Price saw the officers and put the gun on a store shelf.

Police arrested Price and recovered the gun before anyone else in the store had the chance to take the weapon.

