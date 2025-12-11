Court docs: 3 men facing charges for alleged involvement in shooting near Raytown intersection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged three men for their alleged involvement in a shooting near an intersection in Raytown on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Tyler Huntington has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree assault.

Victor Viverette is facing one count of first-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jerome Huntington also faces an unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

According to court records, Raytown police responded to a shooting in the area of 55th Street and Raytown Road just before noon on Dec. 9 and found Viverette bleeding from his right forearm.

While detectives were investigating the shooting, police received a report that Viverette had strangled and physically assaulted his girlfriend before taking her dog earlier that day.

Detectives determined that Jerome and Tyler Huntington, father and son respectively, along with Tyler's cousin, encountered Viverette while driving a white Jeep near 55th Street and Raytown Road.

Tyler told police that his mother's vehicle, a red Jeep, was beside Viverette's vehicle, a black Dodge Challenger, at a stoplight.

According to Tyler, Viverette "was pointing like he was going to shoot her" and "was weaving over towards her" in his vehicle after the light turned green.

Tyler said he and Jerome drove around to get in front of Viverette's Challenger to protect his mother.

They hit their brakes once they got in front of Viverette's vehicle, causing the Challenger to hit the white Jeep.

According to authorities, Tyler and Jerome exited the vehicle with firearms after the crash and shot at Viverette’s vehicle.

Court documents say Viverette fired back through his car's windshield.

Viverette was shot during the exchange of gunfire, according to police.

Police said both vehicles then left the scene of the shooting.

Detectives later recovered a total of three guns in the incident and determined that three parties shot from three different guns.

Numerous casings were recovered from the scene, police said.

Tyler Huntington is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond, while Jerome Huntington is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Viverette's bond is $250,000, cash-only.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.