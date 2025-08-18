Court documents: Man accused of abuse of 2-month-old admits he wanted to hurt child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who initially lied about how a 2-month-old suffered severe injuries later admitted he tried to hurt the child, according to Jackson County Court records.

Storm Sinclair, 23, of Buckner, is charged in Jackson County Court with abuse or neglect of a child — no sexual contact.

The abuse happened around 7:10 a.m. Saturday at a residence in Buckner.

A Buckner police officer went to the house to help Fort Osage EMS with a 2-month-old child who had a head injury, the court document stated.

Sinclair told the EMS crew he was feeding the baby a bottle while sitting on a bed. When the baby kicked, Sinclair said he lost his grip and dropped the child.

The officer noted the baby was not crying, not moving around and did not have his eyes open.

Sinclair also kept apologizing while giving his statement.

About three hours later, medical personnel at Children's Mercy Hospital told the Jackson County Sheriff's Office the baby had an internal cranial bleed, per the court document.

Deputies went to the hospital, where they were told the baby had bruises all over his head, entire face, left ear cartilage, jaw, and had blood in his nostrils.

Other injuries included bruises on his chest, abdomen, arms, and scrotal bruising, the court document states.

Doctors told the deputies the baby's injuries were more extensive than falling from a bed and could have come from shaking him, a series of hard blows, or being dropped from a second-story window, according to the court document.

Sinclair described beating the baby to investigators, including placing one hand on the victim's forehead and the other on the back of his head, and shaking his head from side to side as hard as he could.

He admitted to investigators that he was trying to hurt the baby.

Sinclair has a bond review hearing Tuesday, Aug. 26, in Jackson County Court.

