Court documents: Man arrested with over 500 pounds of liquid and powder methamphetamine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two charges related to firearms violations.

FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested Jose Valencia-Soriano, 23, Thursday at a house in the Kansas City area, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office in Kansas City.

Inside the house, agents found about 100 pounds of finished crystal methamphetamine, over 400 pounds of liquids that contained methamphetamine, two stolen rifles, a third firearm and over $48,000 in cash.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Large meth bust Thursday in KCMO



A court document asking a federal judge to deny bail to Soriano, who is in the United States illegally, states, "2 AR-style firearms and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the defendant’s residence. The pistol and one of the AR-style firearms were reported stolen."

The document also states the house could be considered a “clandestine laboratory.”

“This case serves as an important reminder that, in addition to fentanyl, large quantities of other dangerous drugs, in this case methamphetamine, are still a significant problem in our community." This office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute every one of these cases with the goal of making our communities a safer place to live,” Acting United States Attorney Jeffrey P. Ray for the Western District of Missouri stated in the news release.

