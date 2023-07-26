Crash involving 9 vehicles at Metcalf, 115th Street leaves 2 people injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nine-vehicle crash left a minor in life-threatening condition and another person with minor injures Wednesday morning on Metcalf Avenue at 115th Street in Overland Park.

Overland Park police responded to the crash at around 6:45 a.m.

Police say the crash was a chain reaction which started when a dump truck struck a vehicle, overturning it onto its side.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB A nine-vehicle crash left a minor in life-threatening condition and another person with minor injures Wednesday morning on Metcalf Avenue at 115th Street in Overland Park.



A 17-year-old male was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition, while another person suffered minor injuries.

Overland Park police said southbound Metcalf will be shut down at College Boulevard until around 1 p.m.

