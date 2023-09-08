Crash closes NB 71 Highway at 60th Street in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash late Friday morning has closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway at 60th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a crash near the area.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and left at least one person with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of the highway remained closed as of 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

