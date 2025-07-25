Oversized load strikes bridge, closing NB I-35 at Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi hauling an oversized load struck a bridge Friday morning, closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Vivion Road north of the river in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident took place just before 10 a.m. Friday.

No injuries have been reported, though the roadway is expected to be closed for some time while engineers review the structural integrity of the bridge.

KC SCOUT

It wasn't immediately clear how long the roadway should be closed.

As of 10:45 a.m., traffic was backed up to N. Chouteau Trafficway.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

