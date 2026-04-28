Crash briefly closes NB I-635 at Horizons Parkway in Riverside

UPDATE, 3:50 p.m. | One lane of the interstate is now open.

ORIGINAL REPORT | A two-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 near Horizons Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 3 p.m.

The extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advised motorists to use an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT (PLATTE) - I-635 SB closed at Horizons Pkwy due to 2 vehicle crash. Please use alt. route. #KCTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/Mz2XT1cyQv — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 28, 2026

This developing story may be updated.

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