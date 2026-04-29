Crash closes southbound I-35 at Gardner Road in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash early Wednesday afternoon has closed both lanes of southbound Interstate 35 and one lane in the northbound direction.

First responders received a call around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday about a crash on I-35 near Gardner Road.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is diverting traffic off the highway just after Homestead Lane.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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