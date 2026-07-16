Crash closes southbound Interstate 35 at Chouteau Trafficway in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles closed southbound Interstate 35 and slowed the northbound lanes at Chouteau Trafficway Thursday morning in Clay County.

First responders were called to the crash just after 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

KC Scout shows traffic backed up to Interstate 435 in Claycomo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says injuries were reported in the crash.

🚨Roadway Blocked - Clay County🚨



SB I-35 at Chouteau Trafficway is currently completely blocked due to a crash involving a tractor trailer. Avoid the area if possible. Use the exit at Vivion Road as an alternative route. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ftYutrfBhc — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 16, 2026

TRAFFIC ALERT: CLAY COUNTY: I-35 SB CLOSED

BEFORE CHOUTEAU TRFWY DUE TO INCIDENT. USE ALT ROUTE. #KCTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/T3kBBYNOoq — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 16, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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