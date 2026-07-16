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Crash closes southbound Interstate 35 at Chouteau Trafficway in Clay County

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KC SCOUT
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles closed southbound Interstate 35 and slowed the northbound lanes at Chouteau Trafficway Thursday morning in Clay County.

First responders were called to the crash just after 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

KC Scout shows traffic backed up to Interstate 435 in Claycomo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says injuries were reported in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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