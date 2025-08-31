Crash closes WB I-70 at Lee’s Summit Road in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Saturday night due to a crash in Independence.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of WB I-70 at Lee’s Summit Road due to a crash reported around 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.