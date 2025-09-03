Interstate 70 back open after crash closed highway at Paseo Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 near downtown Kansas City, Missouri, was back open about 9:45 Tuesday night after a crash closed the westbound lanes of the interstate east of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near I-70 and The Paseo.

No word on injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

