Crash delays traffic on eastbound I-70 at I-470 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash early Wednesday afternoon delayed traffic on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Independence.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News the crash took place just after 1 p.m. on eastbound I-70 just before the Interstate 470 interchange.

Video from a KC Scout camera showed at least one vehicle involved in the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured.

As of 1:30 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up to Noland Road.

Traffic was being diverted off of I-70 via the ramp to southbound I-470.

KC SCOUT

This is a developing story and may be updated.

