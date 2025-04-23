Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Crash delays traffic on eastbound I-70 at I-470 in Independence

A crash early Wednesday afternoon has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Independence.
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash early Wednesday afternoon delayed traffic on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Independence.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News the crash took place just after 1 p.m. on eastbound I-70 just before the Interstate 470 interchange.

Video from a KC Scout camera showed at least one vehicle involved in the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured.

As of 1:30 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up to Noland Road.

Traffic was being diverted off of I-70 via the ramp to southbound I-470.

Screenshot 2025-04-23 at 1.36.03 PM.png

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More