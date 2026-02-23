Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WB I-70 at Adams Dairy Parkway in Blue Springs open after crash in construction zone

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | The roadway has reopened, though delays are still possible in the area as the backup smooths out. No serious injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL REPORT | A crash in a construction zone blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Adams Dairy Parkway on Monday morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation posted about the crash just after 10 a.m.

The extent of injuries to those involved in the crash wasn't immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

