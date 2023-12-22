Crash involving pedestrian closes NB I-435 at MO 45 in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.

Crews were called to the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 near Missouri Highway 45 around 6:30 a.m. on the crash.

The interstate remained closed as of 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

