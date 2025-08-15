Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash involving semi hauling gummy bears shuts down SB I-35 in Clay County

A crash involving a semi truck hauling gummy bears and a dump truck closed part of Interstate 35 in Clay County on Friday morning.
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a semi truck hauling gummy bears and a dump truck closed part of Interstate 35 in Clay County on Friday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on southbound I-35 at Antioch Road in the Northland.

Troopers say no one was seriously injured in the crash and no hazardous chemicals were leaking.

As of 11:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to N. Brighton Avenue.

Screenshot 2025-08-15 at 11.27.31 AM.png

This is a developing story and will be updated.

