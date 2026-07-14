Crash involving tractor-trailer closes SB Interstate 29 in Riverside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer late Tuesday morning closed southbound Interstate 29 in Riverside.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was not seriously hurt.

Motorists on southbound I-29 are being diverted onto southbound Interstate 635 at NW Gateway Avenue.

🚧ROADWAY CLOSED🚧



Troopers are currently investigating a single vehicle crash, involving a tractor trailer, on SB I-29 at NW Gateway Avenue. SB I-29 is closed at this location and traffic is being diverted onto SB I-635. Avoid the area, and use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/1Jjh4ED8OE — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 14, 2026

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