Crash Monday night marks 100th traffic fatality of 2023 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash Monday night marked the 100th traffic fatality of the year in Kansas City, Missouri. At this time last year, there had been 84 fatalities.

KCMO police responded around 8:45 p.m. to southbound Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue.

Investigators found a black KIA Rondo was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” southbound on Cleaver II before exiting the road near Elmwood. The vehicle sailed through the grassy median into a tree.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the KIA, was unrestrained, per KCPD.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.