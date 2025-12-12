Deadly crash on southbound I-435 at 95th Street in Lenexa causing delays back to Shawnee Mission Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash Friday on southbound Interstate 435 at 95th Street in Lenexa is leading to delays for morning commuters.

First responders were called around 6:40 a.m. to the crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

A Johnson County MED-ACT spokesperson said one vehicle crashed into the bridge pillar. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of 8 a.m., the far left lane of SB I-435 was blocked from underneath the 95th Street bridge. KC Scout showed traffic backed up all the way north to Shawnee Mission Parkway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.