Pedestrian struck, injured Friday morning on U.S. 71 Highway at 63rd St. in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a pedestrian was struck while walking along U.S. 71 Highway on Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

First responders were called around 8:21 a.m. Friday to the scene at U.S. Highway 71 and E. 63rd Street.

As crews responded to the scene, the northbound lanes of the highway were shut down during the investigation.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

As of 9 a.m., the left lane remained closed.

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