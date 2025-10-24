Crews battle 2-alarm fire Friday morning at Kansas City, Missouri, apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews battled a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building Friday morning.

Crews were called out just before 9:30 a.m. Friday to the apartment building near the intersection of E. 35th Street and Garfield Avenue.

A KCFD spokesperson said the building was fully involved when crews arrived.

There is a partial collapse on part of the building.

It's believed the building is vacant, but crews will conduct a thorough search when the get the fire under control.

The fire spread to a neighboring house, but no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

