Crews respond to apartment ceiling collapse in Shawnee, 3 people displaced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee, Kansas, Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to a reported structure collapse around 9:10 a.m. Thursday in Shawnee, Kansas.

Crews on the scene found the ceiling had caved in inside one of the units at an apartment complex, located in the 7400 block of Flint Road, per a Shawnee, Kansas, Fire Department social media post .

The fire department reported there were no injuries in the incident, but the Red Cross was called to help three individuals who were displaced.

A Shawnee Fire Department spokesperson said the cause of the ceiling collapse is unknown at this time.