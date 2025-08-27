Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews responding to aircraft crash Wednesday in Clay County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs Fire Department says it has dispatched crews to the Midwest National Air Center on an aircraft crash.

The agency asked residents to avoid the area in a social post just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

