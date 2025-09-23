Critical injuries reported in Monday evening crash at Skyview, Cookingham in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Critical injuries were reported in a crash Monday evening at NW Skyview Avenue and NW Cookingham Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called to the wreck shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation determined a black Mitsubishi was traveling south on Skyview and approaching Cookingham when it failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound gray pickup truck.

Police said all parties were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

