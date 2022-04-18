Watch
Cybersecurity attack targeted Unified Government data centers over Easter weekend

Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, experienced a cyberattack to its data centers over Easter weekend.

According to the UG, it's still working to restore data services.

The UG is working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Mid-America Regional Council cybersecurity task force to investigate the attack.

The UG said the agencies are working to determine what data, if any, was compromised.

People should visit the UG's website or call 311 for updates on which services are impacted.

