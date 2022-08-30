Dash cam video: Lawrence police arrest suspect who shot at group in front of officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were arrested in Lawrence after police allegedly witnessed the passenger of a Volkswagen Passat shoot at a group on Sunday.

According to a Facebook from the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday at around 1 a.m.

Witnesses told police there was an argument between a group of men on foot and two men in a white Passat near west 11th Street and Kentucky Street.

After the argument, officers witnessed the passenger of the Passat fire at least one shot. No one in the group was hit.

Officers pursued the Passat and the two men pulled over near Maine Street and west 6th Street. Both of them were taken into custody.

A discarded weapon and casings were found along the route and near the original scene.

