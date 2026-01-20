KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Liberty have released patrol car dash cam video showing a tractor-trailer sliding on icy conditions late Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

Several bursts of snow moved through the Kansas City area in the early and late evening hours Friday.

One such burst moved through the area late Friday night, quickly blanketing area highways with snow that caused traffic tie-ups across the area, including along Interstate 35 between Missouri Highway 291 and Missouri Highway 152 in Clay County.

Liberty police say approximately 20 to 30 vehicles were involved, including several tractor-trailers.

Video posted online Tuesday shows one of the tractor-trailers sliding on the icy roadway into stopped vehicles.

Dash cam video shows icy conditions Friday, Jan. 16, on I-35 in Liberty, Missouri

