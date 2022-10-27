De Soto School District teacher arrested, charged with unlawful sexual relations with students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teacher in the De Soto School District was charged with unlawful sexual relations in Johnson County.

Keil Hileman, 53, who taught at Monticello Trails Middle School, was arrested Wednesday.

Hileman is charged with six counts of unlawful sexual relations. The alleged crimes happened in 2017 and as recent September.

In the letter to families, the district said they were notified about allegations and started an investigation began on Oct. 6. He was removed from the classroom and school campus.

The district said Hileman will not be returning to the school or the district.

"The school district learned the Johnson County District Attorney’s office issued charges on October 26, 2022 against Monticello Trails Middle School teacher Keil Hileman alleging criminal conduct pertaining to his role as an educator," the district said in the letter to families. "We do not tolerate such misconduct and have acted as quickly as possible to care for those involved."

Hileman was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, where he remained Wednesday night on a $250,000 bond. He's set to appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—