De Soto woman seriously injured in high-speed pursuit Monday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old De Soto woman was seriously injured after she lost control of her car during a police pursuit Monday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just after noon on Monday, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports the woman was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Parallel Parkway near N. 96th Street at a high rate of speed.

As she continued east, she lost control of the vehicle, which made a counterclockwise rotation, sliding across the westbound lanes of Parallel Parkway before striking a power line pole and going up an embankment along the side of the road.

The vehicle flipped over on the embankment before coming to rest on its wheels.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

