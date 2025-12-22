Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deadly crash closes rural Missouri highway in Lafayette County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash early Sunday night has closed a rural Missouri highway in Lafayette County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating the deadly crash that involved two vehicles.

Both directions of Missouri Highway 13 are closed at Missouri U Highway in Lafayette County as crews investigate the crash scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

