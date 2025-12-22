Deadly crash closes rural Missouri highway in Lafayette County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash early Sunday night has closed a rural Missouri highway in Lafayette County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating the deadly crash that involved two vehicles.

Both directions of Missouri Highway 13 are closed at Missouri U Highway in Lafayette County as crews investigate the crash scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.