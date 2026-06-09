Deadly crash closes westbound I-70 in Bates City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger car closed westbound Interstate 70 in Lafayette County on Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred late Tuesday morning near mile marker 31.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 31 near Bates City, Missouri.

🚨Fatal Crash - Lafayette County 🚨



I-70 WB is currently blocked near the 30.6 MM due to a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer & a passenger car. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 31. Please avoid the area if possible. Updates to follow.#MSHP pic.twitter.com/G08H7CZIIB — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 9, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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