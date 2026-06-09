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Deadly crash closes westbound I-70 in Bates City, Missouri

Missouri Highway Patrol
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Missouri Highway Patrol
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger car closed westbound Interstate 70 in Lafayette County on Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred late Tuesday morning near mile marker 31.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 31 near Bates City, Missouri.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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