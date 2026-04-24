Deadly crash, fallen road sign closes SB I-35 at Antioch in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, MO. — One person died in a traffic crash Thursday night on southbound Interstate 35 at Antioch Road in Johnson County.

The wreck forced the closure of exit ramps at Lamar Avenue, Interstate 635 and Metcalf Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Overland Park police investigators are working to determine what caused the wreck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and other agencies also are on the scene.

An overhead road sign could be seen on the interstate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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