Deadly crash involving 2 commercial vehicles closes NB I-49 in Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says at least one person died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Harrisonville.

The crash has the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 closed at Commercial Street while crews investigate the deadly crash.

NB I-49 in Harrisonville is closed due to a fatality crash involving two commercial vehicles. The roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Please use NB exit 158 to Commercial St. as an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

