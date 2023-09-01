Deadly crash shuts down stretch of 135th St. Friday in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of W. 135th Street and Nieman Road around 8:40 a.m. on a reported injury crash.

An Overland Park police spokesperson says the crash left at least one person dead. The intersection remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

