Deadly KCK shooting Saturday evening leaves one adult male dead, one juvenile in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left one adult male dead and a juvenile in stable condition.

Officers were dispatched on reports of a shooting to the 1500 block of North 5th Street at around 5:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds, per a press release.

Both the adult male and the juvenile were transported to a local hospital.

The adult male died from his injuries at the hospital. The juvenile is in stable condition.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips remain anonymous and may qualify the caller for a cash reward.

