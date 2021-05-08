Deadly shooting Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.
Police were called to the scene near 88th and Crystal just before 1:00 a.m.
This is the 56th homicide in the city for 2021. That's slightly higher than 2020, which saw the most homicides in the city's history.
This is a developing story. We will share updates as we learn more.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.