Deadly shooting Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.

Police were called to the scene near 88th and Crystal just before 1:00 a.m.

This is the 56th homicide in the city for 2021. That's slightly higher than 2020, which saw the most homicides in the city's history.

This is a developing story. We will share updates as we learn more.

