Death investigation in Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at the detention center over the weekend.

They say on May 24th around 10:35 p.m., deputies found an unresponsive man during routine security checks.

The Sheriff's Office says live saving measures were done and EMS was ordered. EMS arrived and the man was pronounced dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

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