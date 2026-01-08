Death investigation underway after man found dead in lake near Gregory, Lakeside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department after a man was found dead in a lake Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to a possible dead body found in a lake near Gregory Boulevard and Lakeside Drive.

Police later discovered a deceased male in the lake.

KCFD rescue personnel responded to the scene to retrieve the body for the medical examiner.

At this time, the man has not been identified.

