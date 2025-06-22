Death investigation underway after victim found in vehicle in 3700 block of Flora

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway after a victim was found early Sunday morning in a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Flora.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the area around 6 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they said the vehicle was parked on the curb and facing the wrong way.

Inside, police found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

Officers performed life-saving measures and called for medics, who transported the victim to an area hospital.

However, the victim died a short time later, police said.

As this is a death investigation, detectives are working to determine what led to shots being fired.

KCPD said investigators are working to collect witness accounts and surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

