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Death investigation underway at Wyandotte County Lake

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Abby Dodge/KSHB 41
Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office
wyandotte county sheriff's office.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation Saturday after the death of a man at Wyandotte County Lake.

At about 7:40 p.m., Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies, along with the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department, responded to a medical call at the lake.

Emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures on a 20-year-old man, authorities said.

After being rushed to a local hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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