Death investigation underway at Wyandotte County Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation Saturday after the death of a man at Wyandotte County Lake.

At about 7:40 p.m., Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies, along with the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department, responded to a medical call at the lake.

Emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures on a 20-year-old man, authorities said.

After being rushed to a local hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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